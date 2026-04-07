Alia Bhatt gets harshly trolled for ‘cringe’ hosting at award show

A few minutes into the video, an interesting moment appeared. The actress joked on how the Indian cinema industry had evolved from 2019 to 2026. Specifically, Alia talked about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and Love & War. Moreover, she touched on the films directed by Mohit Suri, contrasting theatre viewing in 2019 with a ‘drip’ in 2026.

The camera panned on the audience while Alia was delivering her jokes. Everyone, including Anu Malik, had no expression at all on their faces. It made people criticize her on the internet as they wondered why the audience did not even laugh politely.

Even amid the criticism, the night was one of many successes. The award for Best Actor went to Ranveer Singh. The movie Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, had an overwhelming success that night, winning 14 awards. The movie Homebound, by Neeraj Ghaywan, received the award for Best Film.

In terms of professional life, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her upcoming film Love and War under Bhansali Productions with co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in YRF’s Alpha.