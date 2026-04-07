Sia and Daniel Bernad settle on issues of child support and custody

According to reports emerging regarding the court documents that had been filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Sia has agreed to pay her estranged husband, $42,500 in child support every month.

The child support will have to be paid till the child turns 18 years of age. However, if the child is still in school full-time, then the payments will be extended till he graduates, or turns 19. The payments have already reportedly begun this month.

The 50-year-old will also have to take care of her son's private school tuition, any extracurricular activities he wants to take part in healthcare costs that will not be covered by insurance.

A $5 million life insurance policy will also have to be in place where Sia's son will be named the beneficiary. Alternatively, she can also begin a trust so that in case of her death before her son's adulthood, there is enough money to support him.

As far as the custody of their son is concerned, both Sia and Daniel will have joint legal custody of Somersault and a schedule has been put in place from April 1, that will decide the physical custody.

This agreement marks the end of a custody battle after Daniel had sought sole legal and physical custody in October 2025. He had cited Sia's addiction and substance abuse as a reason that makes her "unfit" as a custodian. However, the singer-songwriter had said in response, that she had maintained sobriety for more than six months.