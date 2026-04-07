Subashini Balasubramaniyam's last post before death shows actress enjoying her life

The re-emerging footage of her has prompted a lot of mourning on social media platforms. Some of the followers made a note of the disparity between her apparent happiness and the sad outcome that would follow. One fan wrote, “😢 rip Life is unpredictable. how happy she was !!” Another person conveyed his grief by saying, “The world sees the light we give, but only the stars know the weight we carry. May the end of the journey be the beginning of a peace that never fades 💔.”

According to reports, Subashini Balasubramaniyam experienced a lot of emotional pain just before she passed away. One of those reports stated that Subashini has had a fight with her spouse shortly before she died over the phone, and that some people think this "fight" caused even more stress to her at the time of her passing. No government entity has verified any of these events to date.

She moved from Sri Lanka to Chennai to pursue a career in acting, but there were many problems for her like other new actors. Problems included auditioning, getting roles and facing tough competition.

The turning point in her career came through the successful Sun TV soap opera titled Kayal. The performance that she delivered in the television series won the hearts of the viewers, and she gained immense popularity. The police is still investigating the whole matter.