Wireless Festival cancelled as Kanye West gets banned from travelling to the UK

A statement from the festival organisers read, "The Home Office has withdrawn Ye’s ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders".

Kanye West had applied for an Electronic Travel Authorisation on Monday ahead of his UK performance which was turned down by the UK Home Office. According to reports, he was initially granted permission to travel which was later rescinded.

The official statement further read, "As with every Wireless festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking Ye and no concerns were highlighted at the time. Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had."

"As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK", it added.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also made his stance clear. He said om Tuesday, "Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless. This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values."

Kanye West has previously been under criticism for his antisemitic statements and open support of Adolf Hitler. However, he later apologised for his statements and releasing songs via an advert in the Wall Street Journal in January, 2026.