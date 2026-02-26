Kanye West sued over alleged 24/7 workload and harassment at Malibu Mansion demolition

Kanye West has now found himself in the middle of a legal case. Tony Saxon, a man working on the demolition project of the rapper’s Tadao Ando–designed Malibu mansion, has reportedly accused Kanye of harassment where he asked the worker to be at the construction site 24/7 without much amenities.

Stay here now, you can’t leave: Kanye West asked his worker

Tony, who is suing Kanye over an unimaginable workload, has also sustained several injuries. He gave his official statement to the court on Feb 25, claiming he has been subjected to round-the-clock unnecessary hassle, which has taken a toll on his mental and physical well-being. He also claimed that Kanye on some nights, would come and jolt him awake and one time he even asked him why he was not working.

In reply to that Tony said, “It was like three or four in the morning. I have to sleep sometime.” And Kanye would chuckle at his response, which Tony couldn’t figure out whether it was sarcastic or intentional. The rapper would allegedly always keep Tony on the edge, though the two had a good rapport.