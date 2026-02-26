Kanye West sued over alleged 24/7 workload and harassment at Malibu Mansion demolition

Kanye West has now found himself in the middle of a legal case. Tony Saxon, a man working on the demolition project of the rapper’s Tadao Ando–designed Malibu mansion, has reportedly accused Kanye of harassment where he asked the worker to be at the construction site 24/7 without much amenities.
Tony, who is suing Kanye over an unimaginable workload, has also sustained several injuries. He gave his official statement to the court on Feb 25, claiming he has been subjected to round-the-clock unnecessary hassle, which has taken a toll on his mental and physical well-being. He also claimed that Kanye on some nights, would come and jolt him awake and one time he even asked him why he was not working.
In reply to that Tony said, “It was like three or four in the morning. I have to sleep sometime.” And Kanye would chuckle at his response, which Tony couldn’t figure out whether it was sarcastic or intentional. The rapper would allegedly always keep Tony on the edge, though the two had a good rapport.
Kanye would keep on asking for construction updates, scold him if things are not done properly and then suddenly one day he added 24/7 security on his workload. As per Tony’s testimony, the rapper said, “Since you’re going to be there so much, running shifts, you should be the security. Stay here now. You can’t leave.”
In defense, Kanye’s lawyer said that all of this facade is connected to money. Tony just wants to extract compensation from the rapper.
On the other hand, Tony’s lawyer argued, “Like the rest of us, Tony is not perfect. Like the rest of us, he has weaknesses. But he’s intensely loyal, intensely hard-working. He shows up and works hard.”
As of now both parties keep on presenting their arguments in front of the jury and nothing has been resolved. However Tony’s case is the first among many cases against Kanye to have reached the court’s trial.