Why Teyana Taylor will never abandon her friendship with Kanye West

Teyana’s comments come during a career-defining week. On January 11, she took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Female Actor for her powerhouse performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. In a moving acceptance speech, the mother-of-two dedicated her win to "brown sisters and little brown girls."

Although many enthusiasts have been introduced to Teyana through the athletic talents she displayed in Kanye’s hit music video Fade from 2016, Teyana has managed to develop into an actual Hollywood star. Aside from this, she recently starred in the Hulu drama All's Fair, which she worked on with Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s former wife.

Though Teyana retired from her musical career in 2020 because of her frustrations with “the machine” that her industry represented, she startled her public with her release of her fourth studio album, Escape Room, in August of 2025. Now, with a Golden Globe Award on her mantle and a variety of film ventures featuring starlets such as Leonardo DiCaprio under her belt, Teyana is living her own dream. “I’m in my business,” she told the magazine, “and I drink my water.”