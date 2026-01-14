Nupur Sanon Stebin Ben host star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai

The Mumbai glitterati was aglow with activity on Tuesday night as musician Stebin Ben and actress Nupur Sanon threw a sparkling wedding reception party after tying the knot in the beautiful city of Udaipur. Although the night was filled with the cream of the crop from the world of Indian television and cinematic production, it was the presence of superstar Salman Khan that dominated the night.
The Tiger 3 star made his appearance in a suave opening act, dressed in a sharp, midnight blue suit, complementing the attire with a clean black shirt. The newlyweds warmly welcomed him, giving him due respect. Stebin, as witnessed, greeted the superstar by folding his hands respectfully. As always, the grace of a guest, Salman mingled with the couple, spreading smiles as takeaways with the paparazzi.
Earlier, the newlyweds had followed a dreamy destination wedding on January 11 in Udaipur, where the double ceremony took place in a white Christian ceremony and a traditional Hindu ceremony. For the Mumbai première as a newly-wed couple, Nupur looked breathtaking in a deep maroon, off-shoulder gown with intricate sequins all over the dress. She completed the look with gold jewellery and a classic bridal glow. Stebin was a perfect groom complementing his bride in a shining black sherwani that spelled out nothing but modern charm.
Kriti Sanon pulled off an equally stunning look in the event. After she was seen playing bridesmaid duties at her sister's wedding events in Udaipur, Kriti opted for a velvety olive green saree as she joined in for the Mumbai reception. She paired this well with a sleeveless blouse and minimal accessories, looking every bit of classic understatement.
The celebration saw a heavy turnout from the industry, reflecting the couple’s popularity in both the music and film worlds. Present at the function were: Anand L Rai, Ramesh Taurani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani and Orry, who arrived true to form in his usual avant-garde style.
As the night wore on, guests were seen celebrating the union of the singer-actor as Indian entertainment entered 2026 with a high-profile union. Kriti Sanon and Salman Khan at Nupur-Stebin wedding reception This video showcases the glamorous arrivals and the heartwarming interaction between Salman Khan and the newlyweds during the celebration in Mumbai.