Nupur Sanon Stebin Ben host star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai

The Mumbai glitterati was aglow with activity on Tuesday night as musician Stebin Ben and actress Nupur Sanon threw a sparkling wedding reception party after tying the knot in the beautiful city of Udaipur. Although the night was filled with the cream of the crop from the world of Indian television and cinematic production, it was the presence of superstar Salman Khan that dominated the night.

Here’s a glimpse of Nupur-Stebin’s Mumbai wedding reception

The Tiger 3 star made his appearance in a suave opening act, dressed in a sharp, midnight blue suit, complementing the attire with a clean black shirt. The newlyweds warmly welcomed him, giving him due respect. Stebin, as witnessed, greeted the superstar by folding his hands respectfully. As always, the grace of a guest, Salman mingled with the couple, spreading smiles as takeaways with the paparazzi.

Earlier, the newlyweds had followed a dreamy destination wedding on January 11 in Udaipur, where the double ceremony took place in a white Christian ceremony and a traditional Hindu ceremony. For the Mumbai première as a newly-wed couple, Nupur looked breathtaking in a deep maroon, off-shoulder gown with intricate sequins all over the dress. She completed the look with gold jewellery and a classic bridal glow. Stebin was a perfect groom complementing his bride in a shining black sherwani that spelled out nothing but modern charm.