Kiefer Sutherland arrested for allegedly assaulting ride-share driver

British-Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland got arrested after allegedly assaulting a ride-share driver in Hollywood. According to reports, the police had been notified about an assault on a driver right after midnight on Monday, January 12, 2025.
When the LAPD arrived on the scene, it was claimed that the actor assaulted the ride-share driver while he was inside the car, and it led to his arrest in Los Angeles, USA.
Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested by the police in Los Angeles after it was alleged that he attacked a ride-share driver inside the vehicle, who according to the LAPD, had not been injured following the altercation.
The incident reportedly took place in the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. While very little information is available at the moment, it can be ascertained that the 59-year-old actor had been arrested under felony charges.
While the exact details of the assault are not known, it has been alleged that Kiefer had made criminal threats to the ride-share drivers, according to media reports. The matter is under investigation by the LAPD.
In addition to this, according to jail records, the actor was let go and released on the condition of a $50,000 bail. The actor will have to appear before the court in connection to the case, on February 2, 2026.
This is not the first time Kiefer Sutherland got in trouble with the law. Back in 2007, he was in prison for 48 days after being arrested from drunk driving. Additionally, two years later in 2009, he was accused of assault after it was alleged that he attacked a fashion designers during a fight at a nightclub.