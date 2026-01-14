Kiefer Sutherland arrested for allegedly assaulting ride-share driver

The incident reportedly took place in the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. While very little information is available at the moment, it can be ascertained that the 59-year-old actor had been arrested under felony charges.

While the exact details of the assault are not known, it has been alleged that Kiefer had made criminal threats to the ride-share drivers, according to media reports. The matter is under investigation by the LAPD.

In addition to this, according to jail records, the actor was let go and released on the condition of a $50,000 bail. The actor will have to appear before the court in connection to the case, on February 2, 2026.

This is not the first time Kiefer Sutherland got in trouble with the law. Back in 2007, he was in prison for 48 days after being arrested from drunk driving. Additionally, two years later in 2009, he was accused of assault after it was alleged that he attacked a fashion designers during a fight at a nightclub.