NFL's Stefon Diggs reportedly facing assault charges for choking private chef

The 32-year-old footballer will now have to appear in front of the Dedham District Court for his arraignment related to the charges on January 23, 2025. This means that the player might not feature in the play-offs of the AFC Championship.

The Massachusetts home mentioned in the complaint is referring to Stefon Diggs' $2.5 million house in Dedham. According to the complaint, Stefon allegedly physically assaulted the woman after the two had a fight over money. She was an employer who worked for the footballer until the incident happened.

The alleged victim made her first police report on December 16, 2025. According to reports, she did not want to press charges but eventually proceeded to go ahead.

Stefon Diggs' lawyer, attorney David Meier has told the media that the player has outright denied the allegations, calling them, "unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur".

The New England Patriots also made a statement after the complaints were made public. "Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary", read the statement.