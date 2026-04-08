Badshah apologises to National Commission for Women over Tateeree; to sponsor education for 50 girls

Rapper-singer Badshah on Tuesday apologised to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his song Tateeree and pledged to work for women’s empowerment, including sponsoring the education of 50 girls from economically weaker sections.

Badshah apologises to NCW over controversial song

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, landed in controversy last month following the release of the song Tateeree. He appeared before the commission in connection with a suo motu case taken up over the song. Also present at the hearing were directors Joban Sandhu and Mahavir Singh and producer Hiten.

The hearing was chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who said the lyrics and presentation of the song had hurt the dignity and decency of women. Vijaya expressed deep concern over the damage caused to the dignity of women and directed those concerned to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.