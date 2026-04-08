Can be a child around him: Janhvi Kapoor on why boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is a safe space

Apart from emotional connections, Janhvi highlighted how much she loves to play around with Shikhar, as she has never had so much fun with any other person before. The young lady also noted that being around her partner is like being “a kid.”

It should be mentioned that not once has Janhvi talked about the great personality traits of her partner. In particular, while appearing in Karan Johar’s TV show, she highly appreciated his altruism, claiming that he has been supporting her, her sister Khushi, and father Boney Kapoor for years. In fact, she called him “dignified” and noted that he has always been present in her life quietly and unconditionally.

Janhvi and Shikhar have often been seen making romantic gestures towards each other, including his presence at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025 and her wearing her partner’s name as a pendant. On the professional front, Janhvi is set to pivot to action, reportedly filming Lag Jaa Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya.