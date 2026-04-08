Disha Vakani's father, Bhim Vakani, passes away at 84: Industry mourns veteran Gujarati actor

Bhim Vakani, veteran Bollywood and Disha Vakani’s father, has died at the age of 84, putting the entertainment industry into shock. The much loved and respected actor had worked in Gujarati theater and Hindi movies. His death is a major loss to his colleagues as well as the fans, more so those who know him from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Bhim Vakani is a well-known name in Indian cinema history. He has been involved with Indian Movies for many years. In the course of his career, Bhim has acted in many popular films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas etc. He has also done roles in films, including Lagaan, Swades, and Lajja.
Besides his roles in films, he was actively involved in Gujarati theatre and television too. He appeared in one episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Mauji Chheda. His daughter Disha Vakani became famous for playing Dayaben, and his son Mayur Vakani became famous as Sundarlal.
For some time now, the health of Disha Vakani’s father has been deteriorating. He has been suffering from paralysis for around one and a half years, and he was recently diagnosed with pneumonia.
The producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, expressed his feelings about the actor he had been close with. He stated that he was not ill. Rather, it was his family members who informed early in the morning that he had died. Bhim Vakani was not only a painter, actor, and director.
He made significant contributions towards making his daughter Daya Ben successful. He was very instrumental in creating the fame of Disha Vakani. According to Asit, he was a sort of family. Each time he came to Mumbai, he would visit us and spend some time together.