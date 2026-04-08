Disha Vakani's father, Bhim Vakani, passes away at 84: Industry mourns veteran Gujarati actor

Besides his roles in films, he was actively involved in Gujarati theatre and television too. He appeared in one episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Mauji Chheda. His daughter Disha Vakani became famous for playing Dayaben, and his son Mayur Vakani became famous as Sundarlal.

For some time now, the health of Disha Vakani’s father has been deteriorating. He has been suffering from paralysis for around one and a half years, and he was recently diagnosed with pneumonia.

The producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, expressed his feelings about the actor he had been close with. He stated that he was not ill. Rather, it was his family members who informed early in the morning that he had died. Bhim Vakani was not only a painter, actor, and director.

He made significant contributions towards making his daughter Daya Ben successful. He was very instrumental in creating the fame of Disha Vakani. According to Asit, he was a sort of family. Each time he came to Mumbai, he would visit us and spend some time together.