NFL coach Mike Vrabel and reporter Dianna Russini spotted together at a hotel

What started as a college romance has continued even after 30 years. Mike, 50, has always been vocal about his love for his wife, and so, being spotted with NFL reporter Dianna Russini has caused a lot of controversy.

Jen has always supported her husband's career. She used to be a very good volleyball player and competed for the Ohio State team from 1993 to 1996 which brought her many honours. However, in 1998, she completed her graduation in dental hygiene and later pursued an exercise science degree.

Mike and Dianna were reportedly spotted holding hands and embracing at the Arizona hotel. According to the pictures surfaced, the two also spent time at the pool and at the private rooftop.

Both of them have reacted to the pictures amidst controversy and allegations that they had been cheating on their spouses. Mike told the media, "These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response." while Diana said, "The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues".

Dianna Russini is married to Kevin Goldschmidt and the two married during the COVID pandemic, according to reports, after dating since 2015.