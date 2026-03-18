Savannah Montano gets engaged to NFL star Isaac Yiadom in dreamy fairytale proposal

Influencer Savannah Montano has recently gotten engaged to the NFL star Isaac Yiadom. The influencer sharing a dreamy picture-perfect carousel on Instagram announced their big news and it is nothing short of Pinteresty.

From surprise to celebration: Savannah Montano’s magical engagement to Isaac Yiadom

On Monday, the breathtaking pictures shook the fans across social media. Issac getting down on one knee, asked Savannah to be his forever. The backdrop carefully orchestrated the fairytale proposal lovebirds around the world crave. The pair was surrounded by palm trees and complimenting their white attire, white blooms trickled down the setup, draping the whole scene into a soft, dreamlike ambiance.

Captioning the post, the influencer simply wrote, “Dreaming,” and Isaac adorably commented, “My forever”. Comments from fans also flooded the post. One user wrote, “You deserve this. The original lover girl”. Another congratulating the duo added, “MY GOODNESS!!!! I’ve always been rooting for you two since day one. Ahhh!! So beyond happy for you. Congratulations!!!”

Another user wrote, “My heart just dropped… I’m so happy for you, Savannah ! We’ve been witnessing your love journey since we were young teenagers ! Much love from Paris”.