Savannah Montano gets engaged to NFL star Isaac Yiadom in dreamy fairytale proposal

Influencer Savannah Montano has recently gotten engaged to the NFL star Isaac Yiadom. The influencer sharing a dreamy picture-perfect carousel on Instagram announced their big news and it is nothing short of Pinteresty.
On Monday, the breathtaking pictures shook the fans across social media. Issac getting down on one knee, asked Savannah to be his forever. The backdrop carefully orchestrated the fairytale proposal lovebirds around the world crave. The pair was surrounded by palm trees and complimenting their white attire, white blooms trickled down the setup, draping the whole scene into a soft, dreamlike ambiance.
Captioning the post, the influencer simply wrote, “Dreaming,” and Isaac adorably commented, “My forever”. Comments from fans also flooded the post. One user wrote, “You deserve this. The original lover girl”. Another congratulating the duo added, “MY GOODNESS!!!! I’ve always been rooting for you two since day one. Ahhh!! So beyond happy for you. Congratulations!!!”
Another user wrote, “My heart just dropped… I’m so happy for you, Savannah ! We’ve been witnessing your love journey since we were young teenagers ! Much love from Paris”.
Now, as for the proposal, it indeed was a surprise to Savannah. She actually thought that she was going to her friend’s bridal celebration. Dressed in a chic fairytale vibe, the bride-to-be unknowingly wore the perfect outfit for the proposal. Talking to a publication, she said, “I didn't suspect anything at all. It's actually really hard to surprise me, so the fact that he pulled this off made it even more special."
Following the proposal, Savannah thought she was heading to a private dinner, but she walked into another surprise as she saw her friends and family waiting to celebrate the couple. As she witnessed them all with happy bubbly faces, only then it hit her that she was engaged and it felt nothing short of magical.
Savannah, who first gained recognition in the early days of YouTube vlogging, has since evolved her content to engage audiences through short-form platforms like Vine and Tumblr. Isaac, on the other hand, is a professional American football cornerback who plays for the New Orleans Saints in the National Football League.