Prithvi Shaw finds his perfect innings; gets engaged to Akriti Agarwal

Akriti is an influential social media personality and an actress who has often been spotted accompanying Prithvi at his cricket matches and social events. This news comes as a confirmation of their long-standing relationship that had sparked a lot of rumors among cricket enthusiasts.

A week of celebrations

The engagement is just the cherry on the top for the celebratory cricket environment. Last Thursday alone, Arjun tied the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in an elegant ceremony at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. It was a true ‘who’s who’ of the cricket world, with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressing his heartfelt gratitude via X for the outpouring of love for his son and his new bride as they begin their life together.

As Prithvi’s personal life is reaching new heights, his professional life is getting ready for a major comeback. Prithvi is all set to play for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2026. His transfer was for 75 lakh at the latest auction. As the cricket star takes his first steps after being out of the national team, his fans are eager to see the 26-year-old star regain his explosive form with this newfound stability.

As India gets ready for the T20 World Cup finale against New Zealand today, Prithvi’s joyous news is the sweet icing for the cricketing world.