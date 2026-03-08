Ryan Gosling-starrer Project Hail Mary to hit Indian theatres on this date

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaking duo of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, sources close to the unit say Project Hail Mary will seek to present a film that will be a thrilling blend of science, spectacle, and heartfelt storytelling.

It may be recalled that Ryan, while talking about the film, had recently remarked, "It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag.” The actor also had gone on to add, “This is why we go to the movies. And I’m not just saying it because I’m in it. I’m also saying it because I’m a producer on the film.”

Featuring a stellar supporting cast including Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub, the film brings together scale, emotion, and gripping adventure in a cinematic experience designed for the big screen.

From Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures International Releasing, the Ryan Gosling-starrer will be releasing in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across IMAX and other premium large formats.