Celebs

It’s like a sisterhood: Mrunal Thakur calls Tamannaah Bhatia her strength

Mrunal Thakur calls Tamannaah Bhatia her strength, opening up about their unfiltered bond and the beauty of female friendships
Mrunal Thakur on Tamannaah: A sisterhood beyond friendship
Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia
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Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia are surely the girl’s girl for each other. Over the years, the two actresses developed a close bond and Mrunal now in a recent interview has described it as “sisterhood” while gushing over their friendship.

Mrunal opens up on female friendships expressing how she embraces her companionship with Tamannaah

Sometimes after a long day, all you need is your girls to be around to rant about all the spicy stuff from work. No matter how interested a man shows he is, the real fun only comes when you gossip with your girls. And our beloved Mrunal found Tamannaah who gets all the exclusive details from her life. The two worked together in Lust Stories 2.

In a recent interview, Mrunal said, “Tamannaah is the purest. She has my heart, she is the best. That woman gives me so much strength. She’s always like, ‘Chill, have fun, enjoy life.’ It’s like a sisterhood in a way.”

Adding how enriching it feels to have a girl best friend, Mrunal said, “It’s really nice to have a girl as your best friend because, growing up, I always thought that I could never be friends with girls. It was always five boys and one girl, and that girl would be me. But now, I’ve started really enjoying female friendships. It’s beautiful.”

Mrunal opens up on female friendships expressing how she embraces her companionship with Tamannaah
Mrunal opens up on female friendships expressing how she embraces her companionship with Tamannaah

In this scary patriarchal world, every girl needs a dose of motivation and moral uplifts now and then. Mrunal talking about the same said, “It is just motivating each other, having fun, enjoying life, and celebrating yourself. We make sure we’re there for each other whenever they need us. I can be just completely unfiltered with her. I can just say anything, like, ‘Yaar, this happened’ and she’ll always have a solution for everything.”

The actress concluded on the sweetest note saying, “We met on a flight to Hyderabad and became behens (sisters)." 

Female friends often end up being the biggest cheerleaders of each other in life. Thus, when a bond is built on genuine love, free from jealousy or disrespect, it becomes something rare and worth holding onto in this cruel selfish world.

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Mrunal Thakur on Tamannaah: A sisterhood beyond friendship
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