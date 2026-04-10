Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood gets married for the fifth time at 78

Captioning the post, he wrote, "The south Pacific does its magic !!! A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth…creating moments to be remembered !! Sun health and happiness!!".

While Mick is known for keeping his private life under wraps, his friend, musician Michael Lawson had let the secret out back in March 2025, saying that the veteran Fleetwood Mac drummer was engaged to Elizabeth after dating for five years.

Michael posted the news on Threads, saying, "Mick Fleetwood just texted and said he is marrying his girlfriend of five years, Elizabeth. How cool, finding love and making that commitment is beautiful. Congrats!".

Mick's wedding to Elizabeth was his fifth time at the altar, but she is the musician's fourth wife. Mick's first marriage was way back in 1970, when he wed photographer Pattie Boyd. The two got divorced in 1976 but remarried just a year later, parting ways once again.

Sara Recor was Mick's second bride and the two were married from 1988 to 1995. His longest marriage yet was to Lynn Frankel whom he married the very year he and Sara separated. The two were together for 20 years, till 2015.