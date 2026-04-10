Ranveer Singh agrees to revise apology affidavit in Kantara mimicry case

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Friday told the Karnataka High Court that he is willing to work with the complainant to revise the wording of his apology affidavit in a case related to his mimicry of a character from the film Kantara: Chapter 1.

The statement came after the complainant argued that the actor’s affidavit did not show genuine remorse

The court was hearing Ranveer’s petition seeking to quash an FIR registered against him over the incident, which took place during the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa last year.

During the event, Ranveer allegedly mimicked a role played by actor Rishab Shetty in the film and reportedly referred to a deity as a “female ghost,” which led to objections.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Ranveer, informed Justice M. Nagaprasanna that an affidavit of apology had already been filed. He said the actor had also stated in the affidavit that he would visit the concerned temple to offer prayers.

However, the complainant’s counsel argued that the affidavit lacked clarity and did not adequately express remorse. The counsel pointed out that the intention mentioned in the affidavit had not been properly conveyed and sought a more specific and clear apology.

Poovayya then referred to portions of the affidavit, where Ranveer stated that he was not aware that his actions would offend worshippers and expressed regret for the incident. He also mentioned that Ranveer had already issued an unconditional public apology after realising the impact of his remarks.