Rashmika Mandanna’s 30 birthday was all about revising her roots

Sharing a couple of photographs from her birthday celebration on her social media handle, Rashmika wrote, “My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. Went back home after a while. Went to the temple I’ve grown up going to.. Went to my school and saw it from outside (because of time constraints ) and revisited childhood for a quick bit.. Cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today to the people who are going to be my forever. Met my families who couldn’t be there in the wedding in a small dinner gathering.. the people who’ve blessed me from the day I was born till today My girls from school who have been a part of my everything till today to my friends who are more like my family today than my friends (sic).”

Expressing her gratitude for a blessed birthday, Rashmika concluded the post with, “I feel like everything in life happens for a good reason and this is the reason! Everything feels worth it!”

For the unaware, after successfully keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Rashmika and Vijay finally tied the knot on February 26 in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur.