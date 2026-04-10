'They cheated me': Mammootty on his involvement in Lokah Chapter 1

Lokah Chapter 1 being the first ever film to feature a female superhero in Malayalam cinema, had become one of the top hits in 2025. Amidst the creative storyline, superstar Mammootty had a minor role in the film’s first installment. Speaking about his role in the following parts of the film, the actor laced his response with some classic wit and dry humour that only he can pull off.

Mammootty drops hint on his appearance in Lokah sequel

The film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Tovino Thomas, will have four more parts exploring a story in the lines of fantasy and action. Now, Malayalam cinema's one of the greatest actors, Mammootty has spoken about his role in the film. He is introduced to the audience through the character of Moothon, whose face is never featured in the film. However, it is through the voice that the fans recognise the character to be played by Mammootty.

The surprising fact about the casting was the unawareness of the actor himself. Dulquer Salmaan, son of Mammootty was the producer and a special appearance character in the film. Apparently he too didn’t mention anything about Mammootty’s involvement in the film.

The actor said he was told to give voice and only after the film was made, he was told the character of Moothon was him. A body double was used and the film was shot.

He said, "They didn't tell me that I am there [in the movie] initially. He [Dulquer Salmaan, producer of Lokah] did not come. His friend came, asked me to give a voice - Vendam (No). That is the only thing I did. Even the hand used in the film is not mine. When the film came, they said, 'It is you and your hand'".