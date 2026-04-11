All you need to know about Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday celebration

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, turned 31 years old in a birthday bash in Jamnagar that combined religious tradition with the glitz and glamour associated with such events. Unlike past celebrations that had been marked solely by their extravagance, the celebrations began with a meditative bhajan night hosted by Nita. This spiritual activity was conducted at the family’s home in Jamnagar and at the Vantara estate. The guests present at the party included many influential figures in India.
Anant dressed in a navy blue shirt emblazoned with the figure of a tiger, while his wife, Radhika Merchant, chose an outfit in the colour orange. The pair spent much time together during the celebrations, engaging in activities such as the cutting of a cake. The cake featured images of Vantara University, which Anant established to protect wildlife. Among those in attendance were some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor.
On the other hand, the festivities were not just celebrated because of the presence of celebrities but the effect that the celebrations would create socially. In an announcement on the landmark occasion, Reliance Industries announced a hefty donation of ₹32.5 crore to the Ambaji Temple in Gujarat. The money will be used to provide free food worth ₹65 crore for over 30 lakh pilgrims over the course of five years, along with building new accommodations for the pilgrims.
Anant did not limit himself to Gujarat alone, with his social work spread across the entire country. As part of his #AnantSeva program, he announced donations to the temples of Guruvayur and Rajrajeshwaram in Kerala for their restoration and for taking care of elephants. He even took this occasion as a chance to conduct various social campaigns across the country under the same #AnantSeva programme.