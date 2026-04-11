All you need to know about Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday celebration

On the other hand, the festivities were not just celebrated because of the presence of celebrities but the effect that the celebrations would create socially. In an announcement on the landmark occasion, Reliance Industries announced a hefty donation of ₹32.5 crore to the Ambaji Temple in Gujarat. The money will be used to provide free food worth ₹65 crore for over 30 lakh pilgrims over the course of five years, along with building new accommodations for the pilgrims.

Anant did not limit himself to Gujarat alone, with his social work spread across the entire country. As part of his #AnantSeva program, he announced donations to the temples of Guruvayur and Rajrajeshwaram in Kerala for their restoration and for taking care of elephants. He even took this occasion as a chance to conduct various social campaigns across the country under the same #AnantSeva programme.