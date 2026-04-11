Arun Talwar on playing Arora in Soumik Sen's web show Jazz City

Sometimes, a career is defined not by how it starts, but by how it evolves. For actor and model Arun Talwar, a 30-year legacy built on over 500 national campaigns and a deep-rooted presence in Bengali television, ranging from Mon Niye Kachakachi to Premer Kahini, is currently reaching a new crescendo.
While his work in the MS Dhoni biopic and various Bengali films proved his versatility, the transition to the OTT world with Jazz City marks a significant pivot in his professional narrative.
This evolution is also mirrored in his digital footprint; along the way, Arun has been an active face as an anchor in several podcasts, using his seasoned voice to lead engaging dialogues. Furthermore, he has been giving back to his profession by conducting specialised modeling and acting workshops for budding talents looking to find their way into this world.
Directed by Soumik Sen and set in a jazz club during the 1971 liberation movement, Jazz City, which is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar, allows Arun to inhabit the character of Arora with a "quiet intensity" that has become his hallmark. His portrayal is a study in presence, where every nuanced movement speaks to a depth of craft that has remained underexplored for far too long. This performance is not a conclusion, but a new beginning.
"It's an incredible journey dealing with more than 500 national and regional commercial advertisements, acting in popular television serials and now playing an important role in Jazz City. It's like a dream come true moment at my end," said Arun.
The actor is set to continue this streak with a couple of upcoming Bollywood projects that are currently in the works. Furthermore, fans can expect to see him back on the national advertising stage, with several major campaigns currently in the post-production stage and ready for release soon.