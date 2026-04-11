Arun Talwar on playing Arora in Soumik Sen's web show Jazz City

Sometimes, a career is defined not by how it starts, but by how it evolves. For actor and model Arun Talwar, a 30-year legacy built on over 500 national campaigns and a deep-rooted presence in Bengali television, ranging from Mon Niye Kachakachi to Premer Kahini, is currently reaching a new crescendo.

While his work in the MS Dhoni biopic and various Bengali films proved his versatility, the transition to the OTT world with Jazz City marks a significant pivot in his professional narrative.

Arun Talwar on bagging his role in Jazz City

This evolution is also mirrored in his digital footprint; along the way, Arun has been an active face as an anchor in several podcasts, using his seasoned voice to lead engaging dialogues. Furthermore, he has been giving back to his profession by conducting specialised modeling and acting workshops for budding talents looking to find their way into this world.