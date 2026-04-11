Anurag Kashyap revealed that Ranveer Singh clipped his own stomach during Lootera to feel pain

A recent interview with actor/director Anurag Kashyap provides insight into the seriousness with which Ranveer Singh approached his performance in the film Lootera. Anurag noted that this level of dedication is present at all times during Ranveer Singh's performances too. Therefore, he believes that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be the top movie at the box office. Anurag also remarked that when he first worked with Singer, he was already bringing that same type of commitment to his craft.
While being interviewed, Anurag Kashyap made comparisons between the performance of Ranveer now and before. He said, “We hear stories about Dhurandhar and how Ranveer and Arjun Rampal injured each other during shoots, which shows their dedication. But during Lootera, Ranveer went to great lengths to capture authenticity. In the climax, where his character is shot, he secretly clipped himself on the stomach to feel the pain. This led to him being taken to hospital. Despite the discomfort, he did not inform anyone and continued working until he was unable to move."
The movie director made it clear that although Lootera was not commercially as successful as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the passion of Ranveer Singh never diminished.
Set in the 1950s, Lootera is about a man named Varun Shrivastav (Ranveer) who falls in love with a woman named Pakhi Roy Choudhury (Sonakshi Sinha). At the start, it's a romantic story but then it takes a tragic turn when Pakhi finds out Varun's true identity (he's a con-man).
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has captivated audiences with the excellent acting and storyline. Ranveer’s portrayal of an undercover agent faced with dangerous situations and complicated relationships has received accolades. His role in this movie has been described as one of his greatest performances. Currently, Anurag Kashyap is preparing for his next feature film called Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur.