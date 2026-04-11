Anurag Kashyap revealed that Ranveer Singh clipped his own stomach during Lootera to feel pain

A recent interview with actor/director Anurag Kashyap provides insight into the seriousness with which Ranveer Singh approached his performance in the film Lootera. Anurag noted that this level of dedication is present at all times during Ranveer Singh's performances too. Therefore, he believes that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be the top movie at the box office. Anurag also remarked that when he first worked with Singer, he was already bringing that same type of commitment to his craft.

Ranveer Singh’s commitment goes beyond Dhurandhar, says Anurag Kashyap

While being interviewed, Anurag Kashyap made comparisons between the performance of Ranveer now and before. He said, “We hear stories about Dhurandhar and how Ranveer and Arjun Rampal injured each other during shoots, which shows their dedication. But during Lootera, Ranveer went to great lengths to capture authenticity. In the climax, where his character is shot, he secretly clipped himself on the stomach to feel the pain. This led to him being taken to hospital. Despite the discomfort, he did not inform anyone and continued working until he was unable to move."