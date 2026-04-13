Kareena Kapoor Khan sparks social media outcry over alleged airport queue jumping

But although the optics of the event may be generating a lot of anger, the truth about airport procedures can actually paint a much more complicated picture. In big airports like Mumbai Airport, they will put in place specific procedures for handling famous people in order to ensure that they do not cause a security risk or inconvenience regular passenger flows. Indeed, in some cases, jumping the queue can actually be an arranged matter decided by the airport’s security or CISF officials.

Kareena has thus far not spoken on this issue. In the meantime, while all the fuss is going on, it seems Kareena had a bit of fun out in public. She was seen attending an IPL game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and her two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Although the outrage generated is symptomatic of deeper issues surrounding inequality within society, it would seem like Kareena was simply following the advice of the authorities in charge of managing her travel.