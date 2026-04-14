Asha Bhosle’s death news sparks regulatory row in Pakistan over showing Indian content on Geo News

The notice was delivered to the CEO of the Independent Media Corporation which is the owner of the Geo News channel. The notification has asked for a written submission from the channel within 14 days as well as appear before the body on April 27. PEMRA has warned of the imposition of sanctions, including fines, suspension, and even withdrawal of broadcasting license according to PEMRA Ordinance 2002 (amended 2023).

In response, the Geo News Managing Director Azhar Abbas justified the decision taken by the newspaper in its editorial. He said, “It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle's stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan's electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this.” He further added, “Art, like knowledge, is a shared heritage of humanity, and it should not be confined by borders.”

Speaking again Asha Bhosle’s death news, Azhar Abbas talked about her relation to Pakistani music. Her liking of Noor Jahan, who she always referred to as ‘elder sister,’ and also her partnership in songs with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was discussed. She also worked on the poetry of Nasir Kazmi.

Abbas emphasised the significance of cultural exchange and interaction, particularly during tough situations. He said, “In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties. Intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the very voices that stand against hatred and division, and the ones who bring people closer together.” The death of Asha Bhosle has also received political responses from various individuals. Sherry Rehman lambasted the actions of PEMRA and stated, “Please, let's not lose all perspective here, PEMRA and start policing cultural transitions.”