Kriti Sanon followed a calorie-deficient diet to prep for Cocktail 2

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2, has spoken about her preparation for the sequel to the 2012 cult romantic drama and shared that she was on a “very strict diet” and a “consistent workout routine” to prep for the upcoming film.

Kriti Sanon opens up on her prep for Cocktail 2

“Honestly, during Cocktail, it was the only time when I was on a very strict diet and a consistent workout routine. And for the first time, I followed a calorie deficit diet, which had never happened in my life. We were shooting in Italy, in Sicily… and when it comes to food there, it’s mostly pizza, pasta, pizza… all of that. And I was like… ah,” Kriti said in a statement.

Earlier, she had revealed the emotional reason behind choosing the film, sharing, “Tere Ishk Mein was so emotionally draining, it had completely emptied me emotionally. I felt I needed something light and fun, and that’s when Cocktail came my way.”