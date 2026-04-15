Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar have broken up, Kunickaa Sadanand confirms

There was also optimism on her part in respect to reconciliation. Kunickaa further added, “So, I wish ki ho sakta hai agar kuch sulah ho jaaye ya kuch ho jaaye. Jo bhi ho. Agar nahi bhi ho, dono ko acche partner mile kyuki unhe mile the aur shayad destiny nahi chahti thi. But I hope they find good partners.”

First rumors about their separation were rife after Nagma failed to show up at Awez Darbar's luxurious birthday bash. The reason behind her absence was more than enough for people to wonder what had happened between the couple because she had not congratulated him on his special day via social media.

Fuelling the rumours further, Nagma put up a vague caption on her Instagram Stories. The story went like this: “When people think I’m a baddie but I’m actually a weirdo yapper who gets random energy bursts, is always hungry and lowkey a brain rot.” Although Awez’s name was not included, the caption was enough to make people curious about their relationship.

Awez briefly handled the matter at his birthday party. Awez acknowledged that there was an ongoing problem between them. Awez Darbar also expressed his wish to meet and have discussions. The couple gained popularity due to their fun dance videos and social media presence. The last time the couple communicated publicly was during Awez’s birthday wishes to Nagma, referring to her as his ‘forever.’