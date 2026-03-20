Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar rumoured to have split amid cryptic social media posts

There have been rumours of Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar splitting based on a strange post that Nagma put on her Instagram Stories. It reads, “When people think I’m a baddie but I’m actually a weirdo yapper who gets random energy bursts, is always hungry and lowkey a brain rot.” Awez has not been mentioned in the post, but there is speculation over the timing of this post that may indicate their relationship status.
There were speculations about a rift in the relationship because Nagma didn't attend a birthday party for Awez or post any well-wishes to him online. Awez even put out a video from this party that seemed to substantiate Nagma's absence. The video began with him blowing out a birthday candle. The video started as “Laga tha birthday akele hoga…”
But then the video changed from showing an intimate party with family and friends, to show “par family aur doston ne aisa hone nahi diya.” Nagma was missing in the video. The caption read, “Thank you so much to everyone who came for my birthday, it really means a lot ❤️ Aur jo nahi aa paye, it’s okay… I understand, kabhi kabhi ho jata hai. Next time pakka milenge. Love you all 🤍.” Fans interpreted this to mean that Nagma was not invited.
Fans initially started speculating about Awez and Nagma dating back in 2019 when they collaborated on TikTok. The two began posting videos and pictures of each other throughout 2020, confirming their relationship to their followers.
The couple made dance videos together, travelled to many different places, and interacted with fans on their YouTube channel and via Instagram through the years 2020 and 2021. During 2022 they took things to the next level by getting engaged and posting pictures of their proposals that went viral.
Last year, the couple was seen together on Bigg Boss 19 where they announced they were getting married. Over time they have become one of the most adored social media famines for their chemistry and collaborative efforts.