Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar rumoured to have split amid cryptic social media posts

But then the video changed from showing an intimate party with family and friends, to show “par family aur doston ne aisa hone nahi diya.” Nagma was missing in the video. The caption read, “Thank you so much to everyone who came for my birthday, it really means a lot ❤️ Aur jo nahi aa paye, it’s okay… I understand, kabhi kabhi ho jata hai. Next time pakka milenge. Love you all 🤍.” Fans interpreted this to mean that Nagma was not invited.

Fans initially started speculating about Awez and Nagma dating back in 2019 when they collaborated on TikTok. The two began posting videos and pictures of each other throughout 2020, confirming their relationship to their followers.

The couple made dance videos together, travelled to many different places, and interacted with fans on their YouTube channel and via Instagram through the years 2020 and 2021. During 2022 they took things to the next level by getting engaged and posting pictures of their proposals that went viral.

Last year, the couple was seen together on Bigg Boss 19 where they announced they were getting married. Over time they have become one of the most adored social media famines for their chemistry and collaborative efforts.