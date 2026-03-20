Season 22 of The Bachelorette featuring Taylor Frankie Paul is cancelled

As soon as the video went viral, the new season was announced to have been cancelled. A Disney Entertainment Television representative made an official statement saying, "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family".

The Bachelorette season 22 was all ready for its premiere this Sunday, March 22. ABC and the show's official Instagram pages had been sharing promotional videos featuring Taylor even a few hours before the cancellation.

Taylor was made the bachelorette for the show's 22nd season last year and the announcement was made in September. Since 2024, she had been a part of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives that streamed on Hulu. Talking about her participation in The Bachelorette, the 31-year-old influencer said on the Call Her Daddy podcast back in September, "It has not hit me right now in this moment...I'm just thinking about it, and it's not real. And it's not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people."

The video featuring Taylor and her ex dates back to 2023 where she can be seen flinging metal chairs at Dakota. To make things worse, her daughter, Indy May Paul was also there in the room. At one point, Dakota can be heard saying, "Your daughter just got hit in the head by a metal chair".

The accusations against Taylor for abuse and domestic violence is not new. In February 2023, she was even arrested for alleged domestic abuse after Dakota claimed that she had raised her hand on him. She had even pled guilty.

With season 22 of The Bachelorette being cancelled, the future of the show remains unknown.