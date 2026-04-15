Industry icons pay tribute to Asha Bhosle but two major stars miss funeral

The death of singer Asha Bhosle has left the entire country bereaved. While all her close colleagues visited her Mumbai home to offer condolences and participate in her funeral rites on April 13, two major Bollywood personalities, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan did not join others to pay tribute to one of India’s most famous artistes for security reasons.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan takes to social media to mourn Asha Bhosle’s death

It is said that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visited the city in the wake of Asha Bhosle’s funeral, but both decided to stay away from the public event owing to the security threat posed by large crowds.

While they missed the physical presence of the two Bollywood actors at the venue, social media users appreciated the heartfelt messages sent to Asha tai. Salman referred to her as an “irreplaceable voice” who left music for future generations to adore.