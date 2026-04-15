Industry icons pay tribute to Asha Bhosle but two major stars miss funeral

The death of singer Asha Bhosle has left the entire country bereaved. While all her close colleagues visited her Mumbai home to offer condolences and participate in her funeral rites on April 13, two major Bollywood personalities, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan did not join others to pay tribute to one of India’s most famous artistes for security reasons.
It is said that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visited the city in the wake of Asha Bhosle’s funeral, but both decided to stay away from the public event owing to the security threat posed by large crowds.
While they missed the physical presence of the two Bollywood actors at the venue, social media users appreciated the heartfelt messages sent to Asha tai. Salman referred to her as an “irreplaceable voice” who left music for future generations to adore.
Shah Rukh Khan referred to her as a “pillar of Indian cinema” and remembered her as an ever-loving person.
Nevertheless, this absence did not go unnoticed by the fans. On the one hand, there were some social media users who immediately pointed out the fact that these actors appeared together with Asha Bhosle only recently at Anant Ambani’s lavish birthday party. On the other hand, others understood that security measures for such celebrities should be considered quite natural and have nothing to do with disrespect.
A versatile musical talent
While Aamir Khan participated in the funeral ceremony in order to pay his tribute as a representative of the trio known as ‘Three Khans’, it is important to underline how much Asha’s contribution has influenced not only the career of these actors but also Bollywood. In particular, versatile playback songs sung by this legendary female singer became the hallmark of the three celebrities’ films.
When the industry bids farewell to a lady who believed that music was like her breath, her unique contribution will definitely remain immortal in the irreplaceable musical world of Bollywood.