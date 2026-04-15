KJo’s quirky remark on his phone makes Meryl Streep laugh out loud

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar had a witty reaction to Hollywood legend Meryl Streep when she told him that they have the same phone.

Here’s all about the KJo x Meryl Streep crossover you didn’t see coming

KJo recently met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during The Devil Wears Prada 2 Tokyo tour. KJo, who is one of the most stylish filmmakers in Hindi cinema and a Meryl Streep fan, had his moment when he accidentally dropped his phone, and Meryl Streep, who leaned forward to help him pick his phone, said, “We have the same phone, Karan.” KJo immediately said, “I’ll never change it now” drawing laughs from everyone in the room.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is an upcoming sequel to the 2006 film, with an official trailer released ahead of its planned May 1, 2026 theatrical debut. The film is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, and brings back original cast members including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.