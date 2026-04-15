‘Only 4–5 people matter on set’: Rajesh Kumar on unequal film set dynamics

Do film sets too have a class system? A question the internet has been asking after an interview with actor Rajesh Kumar went viral. As per the actor, the supporting casts are often sidelined by the main actors and it is one of the main reasons why some films fail tragically.

Main actors won’t rehearse with us: Rajesh Kumar on film set biases

The film world may be full of glitz and glamour but behind the curtains the real struggle unfolds. Every minute counts for new actors, and each small success becomes a stepping stone to something bigger. However, once an actor reaches the peak of their career, biases begin to take shape. In a similar context, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar has opened up on the harsh reality on the Indian film industry’s set.

The actor talked about how the big stars only rehearse with the lead members like the cinematographers or directors and ignore the supporting casts. This somehow harms the overall output of the film because great things only come out of a good team work. He said, “If you go on a big set, only 4-5 people are discussing everything. The director, the cinematographer, the main actors, and the main writer. Rest of the people, their experiences that they don’t count for anything”.

"Lately, I have not seen any main actor rehearse with us. Either they rehearse with the writer or the assistant. They don’t have any interaction with the secondary cast, and that is why the film suffers because sometimes people think that the secondary actor might overshadow us”, he added.