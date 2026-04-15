Shakti Mohan opens up about being single at 40 and rejecting her mother's relationship advice

“I am really having fun with my work and running my studio. I don't feel that there is something missing. This is society's thinking that you need to have someone in your life,” Shakti Mohan commented. commented. Challenging the societal pressure, she questioned, “If I am happy this way, then what's the problem?”

She also mentioned that she was never against marriage. She further added, “If I get somebody good then I am not saying no, but when no one is there, then why should I push myself to look in that direction?” In her opinion, late marriage is much better than having the wrong partner.

She also talked about an old painful relationship. She revealed that, “I was cheated on in a relationship. I immediately broke up.” They had been together for three years. Her mother advised her to forgive him, “Boys are like this. You accept it.”

Shakti Mohan refused saying, “But I told her that I will not accept this in my life. If boys are like this, I don't want boys in my life.” It became evident that the incident had a very profound impact on her, “My mother saw me crying for months. I didn't know the concept of cheating. If someone cheats on you, you can never forget that, and then, you doubt everyone.”

Shakti Mohan had been cheated on by her boyfriend, but he tried to deny everything. He later came back to apologize, but she decided to move on. She spoke about motherhood as well. She confessed, “I don't have maternal instincts. I am a great aunt, and I am the number one person for my nephew, but I still don't have maternal instincts. I don't want to have children for myself.”