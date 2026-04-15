Samay Raina breaks silence on darkest phase following India’s Got Latent backlash

Indian comedian Samay Raina has publicly spoken for the first time about the emotional impact of the controversy surrounding his successful show, India’s Got Latent. In an interview with Vaibhav Munjal on his Chalchitra Talks podcast, Samay spoke about going through severe depression and even ‘depersonalisation’ after an inflammatory statement by guest Ranveer Allahbadia in February 2025.
As a result of the public outrage and the FIRs filed against him, the comedian found himself at his lowest. “I was just zoned out, looking at people smiling and feeling like s**t,” said Samay, adding that he “just [had] to look at people laughing at me and feel like s**t.” The situation reached its apex when he went on his solo tour to Canada, where he was alone and freezing in -27°C weather, away from his dear friend Balraj Ghai, and spending his days crying and feeling demotivated.
Interestingly, the comedian said he had prepared nine apology videos based on his lawyers’ advice but never managed to publish them. He then decided to find refuge in his art and was encouraged by the experienced comedian Vir Das to “write everything down,” which led to his new special, Still Alive.
Whereas the preparation of a comedy special usually requires years, Samay managed to produce his special Still Alive within two months only. Samay attributes the therapeutic effect of this creative activity to his fellow comedians, especially Tanmay Bhat. “I have taken my pain and put it down on paper,” he explained, adding that this was his best work.
Coming into the light, Samay has stated that the show India’s Got Latent will be back for its second season. For the moment, he enjoys a vacation in Italy. However, Samay is planning to start his career again with trial performances in Amsterdam, soon.