Geriatric parkour: Can Singapore’s latest fitness trend work for India’s ageing population?

These involve stepping over objects, enhancing balance while on an uneven surface, falling safely, and getting back up without being hurt. The aim is to foster confidence while moving around and decrease the fear of falling.

This technique utilizes functional movement patterns similar to those used in parkour but without the actual parkour activity. It is meant to be safe for senior citizens and incorporates aspects of medical supervision. Coaches usually initiate the class outside to help individuals establish confidence in their movement skills.

Despite offering protection, mats have been found to be overuseable, thus creating hesitancy and lack of confidence in other areas. The major objective of training is through the 2 Cs approach. These are confidence and consistency. Consistency keeps the seniors mobile while confidence ensures that seniors trust their bodies when moving.

India too has examples of something similar in its history. The conventional systems of dand-baithak, mallakhamb, and akhada have always stressed upon functional strength, stability, and healing. But the practice and philosophy behind the methods have been fading out with time. According to experts, by engaging in a similar kind of movement-oriented training early on in life, specifically for Generation Z and millennials, the strength of bones and resilience can be enhanced.

In India, where fall injuries among the elderly population are increasing, such programs have become more appreciated. This geriatic parkour trend is also an indicator that the elderly have progressed from mere step counting to functional fitness.