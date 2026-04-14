Ancient fix to modern chaos: Why Shirodhara practice is trending these days?

The idea of letting go and choosing a slow life often makes our heart tingle with excitement. However, modern society has shaped us to fear that feeling while somehow replacing it with quick, surface-level escapes. Amid this chaos, ancient wellness traditions like Ayurveda still stand strong and offer a rare sense of solace from within. And at the very heart of it lies the deeply soothing practice of Shirodhara.

Why Shirodhara is becoming the ultimate wellness reset?

Ayurveda has often left a mark when it comes to rejuvenating resets. Among its many roots Shirodhara is beaming with popularity in the recent days. The technique involves gently putting warm oil or milk over the forehead to promote deep relaxation and balance. The mind-body forces that get activated are known as doshas.

At its core, this practice involves gently irrigating the face with a rhythmic flow of therapeutic oils and liquids that not only benefit the external body but also help relax the mind, bringing about a sense of calm. Native to India’s God’s Own Country, Kerala, Shirodhara practice has now spread all over the world offering a deep sense of tranquility from within.

Apart from India, this experience has spread across countries like Bhutan where zen is the all-time mood of its citizens. One of the experts in the country explained all about the practice. Dr. Arun Kumar Sankar, Head of Spa & Wellness at Six Senses in Bhutan described Shirodhara as “a renowned Ayurveda therapy involving a continuous stream of medicated oil, milk or buttermilk being poured over the forehead and third eye point.”