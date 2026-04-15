Trisha Krishnan remains unfazed by second bomb hoax in six months

Actor Trisha Krishnan is back into the news once again as she becomes a victim of another bomb scare incident involving her house in Chennai. An email was sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP control room alleging that bombs had been planted in the actress’ house in Alwarpet area, along with the Bangladesh Deputy Consulate.
After receiving information regarding the email, Teynampet police along with members from the BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) made their way to the place and conducted a thorough search using sniffer dogs, but the information turned out to be baseless. This comes after another such scare experienced by the star in October 2025. It has been observed that the same email id has been used to threaten some other celebrities like Rajinikanth and Dhanush.
Nonetheless, there does not seem to be anything bothering Trisha as regards the entire ordeal. As people expressed concerns about the actress online, Trisha shared on Instagram a few glimpses into what her day looked like. On the day in question, she posted a photo of her morning blueberries and had some fun time with her canine friend, Izzy, as part of World Pet Day celebration. In a humorous post, Izzy was protecting a bag, and a caption read that nobody could lay hands on it except they brought the pet along too.
Apart from all these fake security threats, Trisha still manages to remain a regular headline maker because of her success in her career. The actress has starred in blockbuster movies such as Vidaamuyarchi and Thug Life in 2025, and now she is preparing herself to star in Vishwambhara.
Additionally, the public curiosity about Trisha’s reported relationship with actor turned politician, Vijay, has reached its height especially after Vijay separates from his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam.