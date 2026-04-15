Trisha Krishnan remains unfazed by second bomb hoax in six months

Nonetheless, there does not seem to be anything bothering Trisha as regards the entire ordeal. As people expressed concerns about the actress online, Trisha shared on Instagram a few glimpses into what her day looked like. On the day in question, she posted a photo of her morning blueberries and had some fun time with her canine friend, Izzy, as part of World Pet Day celebration. In a humorous post, Izzy was protecting a bag, and a caption read that nobody could lay hands on it except they brought the pet along too.

Apart from all these fake security threats, Trisha still manages to remain a regular headline maker because of her success in her career. The actress has starred in blockbuster movies such as Vidaamuyarchi and Thug Life in 2025, and now she is preparing herself to star in Vishwambhara.

Additionally, the public curiosity about Trisha’s reported relationship with actor turned politician, Vijay, has reached its height especially after Vijay separates from his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam.