Ayushmann Khurrana gives musical tribute to Asha Bhosle with her Punjabi song

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in Thamma, has given a musical tribute to the late singing legend Asha Bhosle.

Ayushmann Khurrana sings Das Mereya Dilbara, a Punjabi song sung by Asha Bhosle

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself strumming the guitar and singing Das Mereya Dilbara, a Punjabi song crooned by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

He wrote in the caption, “This is one of my favourite lesser known Punjabi gems by Asha. Grew up on her voice. And it will live on, always.”

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama Majha Bal. She is known for lending her voice to some noteworthy numbers such as Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji, O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan and Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana, to name just a few. Along with Hindi, she has sung in around 20 Indian and foreign languages.