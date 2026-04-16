Kareena Kapoor’s ‘cappuccino corner’ features late FIL Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s pic from younger days

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a calm glimpse from her day, where she was seen enjoying a cup of cappuccino.

Here’s a glimpse at Kareena Kapoor’s cappuccino corner

Right behind the cup of cappuccino in her coffee corner, was a picture of the cricket legend and her late father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, from his younger days.

The picture shared by Kareena reflects a calm, intimate corner of her home, with her enjoying a freshly brewed cup of coffee placed on a wooden table, that she calls as her, “cappuccino corners.”