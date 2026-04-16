Sara Ali Khan provides a glimpse into her time in the mountains

Actress Sara Ali Khan loves to take some time off from work and go on solo trips to places full of natural beauty and peace. In a similar quest, the Kedarnath actress went on another fun getaway in the mountains.

All you need to know about Sara Ali Khan’s mountain vacay

In her latest social media post, Sara was seen enjoying her own company amidst the slow-clan mountains. During her time there, the actress even soaked in all the beauty surrounding the place, along with meeting some locals and even relishing their local delicacies.

In one of the clips, Sara was seen enjoying the hospitality of one of the residents of the place. She was also seen giving the netizens an overview of the place in the post captioned, “It’s not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.” — Sir Edmund Hillary (sic)".