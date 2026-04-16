Why Dubai's Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is closing for visitors until 2027?

Dubai’s Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hotel is shaped like the sail of a dhow boat and towers over the Arabian Gulf. The hotel also has a helipad located 210 meters above ground level, providing breathtaking views of Dubai’s skyline. It has the tallest atrium in the world, standing at over 180 meters tall.

The interiors include marble floors and walls, gold-plated fittings, and striking interior designs. It boasts luxury suites, among which is the 780 sq meters Royal Suite complete with a private movie theater and revolving bed. For dining, there is a Michelin star restaurant, Al Muntaha, and an under-water theme restaurant, Al Mahara by the aquarium.

The hotel has witnessed some significant events, one of which was the tennis game played on its helipad by Andre Agassi and Roger Federer. According to Thomas B. Meier, CEO of Jumeirah, “Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is far more than an architectural landmark; it is a symbol of ambition, craftsmanship and enduring excellence. For the last 27 years, this exceptional property has served guests with the same passion and world-class standards that set it apart from any other hotel. This restoration programme marks a new chapter in the story of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, one that will carefully preserve the heritage of what is currently the sole property in our Jumeirah limited-edition collection of iconic landmark addresses defined by design distinction and prestige.”