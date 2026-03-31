Shah Rukh Khan’s desert sequence in King takes place in Mumbai instead of Dubai amidst safety concerns

Sources have revealed that the new set has been created keeping in mind the vision of Siddharth Anand. According to reports, they’ve gone all out to match the scale that Siddharth envisioned for the set piece. In fact, this gives them more control over action beats and lighting. The sequence reportedly begins with a chase and leads into intense combat scenes.

King was officially announced last year in November, with the title reveal being done on the birthday of the actor, which is on the 2nd of November. It included the reveal of the silver-haired, action-oriented look of SRK. The theme song designed exclusively for the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, and the iconic dialogue “Darr nahi, Dehshat hoon.”

King is an action packed drama film produced by both Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It will star Shah Rukh Khan as a retired assassin who has become a hitman in the seedy underworld. His daughter, Suhana Khan, is reportedly playing the role of his protégé. Other members of the all-star cast are Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal.

While talking about the movie at Locarno Film Festival, the Jawaan actor said, “It is an action drama; it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years.”