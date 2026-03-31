Shah Rukh Khan’s desert sequence in King takes place in Mumbai instead of Dubai amidst safety concerns

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming movie King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also marks the first time Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. The next shooting schedule was to be done in Dubai. But rumours suggest that they have shifted the location because of the current situation.
The makers planned for a crucial dessert sequence in Dubai which featured SRK, Suhana Khan, and Anil Kapoor. The team had already obtained all the permissions required to shoot in Dubai. The shoot was scheduled for a week starting from April 9. But considering the volatile situation in the region, the makers have decided not to take any chances with the safety of the cast and crew. They have set up a new set in Mumbai’s Vile Parle.
Sources have revealed that the new set has been created keeping in mind the vision of Siddharth Anand. According to reports, they’ve gone all out to match the scale that Siddharth envisioned for the set piece. In fact, this gives them more control over action beats and lighting. The sequence reportedly begins with a chase and leads into intense combat scenes.
King was officially announced last year in November, with the title reveal being done on the birthday of the actor, which is on the 2nd of November. It included the reveal of the silver-haired, action-oriented look of SRK. The theme song designed exclusively for the film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, and the iconic dialogue “Darr nahi, Dehshat hoon.”
King is an action packed drama film produced by both Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It will star Shah Rukh Khan as a retired assassin who has become a hitman in the seedy underworld. His daughter, Suhana Khan, is reportedly playing the role of his protégé. Other members of the all-star cast are Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal.
While talking about the movie at Locarno Film Festival, the Jawaan actor said, “It is an action drama; it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years.”