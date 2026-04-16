Shah Rukh Khan’s former security chief spills beans on actor’s family life

Besides studies, Shah Rukh was extremely attentive when it came to sports days at school since he almost never missed them. The actor also insisted on picking up children from schools every time he returned to Mumbai. Yaseen notes that even when exhausted, Shah Rukh never turned down a request from his wife, Gauri, to attend a family event.

Every year, the family went on a two-month break in London, where simplicity was the essence of life. Shah Rukh played football with friends such as Arbaaz Khan and Sanjay Kapoor and their kids at Hyde Park.

Yaseen now owns his own security company, YK PROSEC. He owes much of his success in the corporate world to what he learnt from working with the family. Yaseen says that Aryan is a very respectable and grounded young man who has acquired the same qualities as his father. He reflects on how he came from a small town to travel the world in private jets, but the one thing that he admires the most about the superstar is his dedication as a father.