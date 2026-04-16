Shah Rukh Khan’s former security chief spills beans on actor’s family life

Even as one of the most recognisable celebrities globally, Shah Rukh Khan has always found his toughest role outside of acting, as per his former security head Yaseen Khan. As Yaseen managed the superstar’s security services between 2001 and 2011, he has shed light on some aspects of the Bollywood star’s life, showcasing him as an extremely loving father who values family much more than anything else.
While working with Shah Rukh during ten years, Yaseen learned that nothing can come between the superstar and his family. In spite of the fact that the actor spends a lot of time on movie sets abroad, he still makes sure to remain involved in everything regarding the education of his kids, namely Arya and Suhana. According to Yaseen, Shah Rukh would study the curriculum himself while being on the set in the US to teach the children online before their tests.
Besides studies, Shah Rukh was extremely attentive when it came to sports days at school since he almost never missed them. The actor also insisted on picking up children from schools every time he returned to Mumbai. Yaseen notes that even when exhausted, Shah Rukh never turned down a request from his wife, Gauri, to attend a family event.
Every year, the family went on a two-month break in London, where simplicity was the essence of life. Shah Rukh played football with friends such as Arbaaz Khan and Sanjay Kapoor and their kids at Hyde Park.
Yaseen now owns his own security company, YK PROSEC. He owes much of his success in the corporate world to what he learnt from working with the family. Yaseen says that Aryan is a very respectable and grounded young man who has acquired the same qualities as his father. He reflects on how he came from a small town to travel the world in private jets, but the one thing that he admires the most about the superstar is his dedication as a father.