Sunita Ahuja reunites with Krushna Abhishek, ending feud of 14 years

Sunita called the prolonged rift a period of exile. “After 14 years, our vanvaas (exile) has ended today,” she told reporters. said Sunita to media representatives. Further softening her tone, she questioned the extent to which a person can stay bitter against his/her children, expressing the wish to only bless Krushna and Kashmera, who, according to her, are like her own kids.

As is well known, the rift started way back in 2016 after a string of public controversies when Krushna made fun of his father Govinda on television while his sister posted an Instagram video perceived by Sunita as mocking their father. As time passed, the tension grew worse with both parties insulting each other during interviews. This display of affection implies that there will be no return to those times anymore. Though Govinda did not participate in that meeting, the loving atmosphere between Sunita and her offspring gives us hope for a happy future.