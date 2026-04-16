Vishal Jethwa preps for his next: Focusing on combination of bodyweight training, strength work

Actor Vishal Jethwa recently shared a glimpse of his palms covered in blisters, as he pushes his limits with an intense workout regime while preparing for his next film.

Vishal Jethwa starts preparing for physically demanding role for his upcoming project

Vishal shared the picture along with a caption that read, “105 pull-ups. No shortcuts. 40 weighted (10kg), 60 bodyweight, 5 just to wake up.” The training is for Vishal’s upcoming project, as he starts preparing for a physically demanding role.

Speaking about his training, Vishal said, “I’ve been focusing on a combination of bodyweight training and strength work to build overall fitness and endurance.”

He added, “The idea is to stay consistent, improve strength gradually, and push my limits every day while keeping the training disciplined and structured.”

A source close to the actor said, “Vishal has been spending a significant amount of time in the gym with his trainer Nikesh. This transformation is the result of rigorous and consistent training over the past one and a half months.”

“He has visibly gained muscle mass. This is in prep for an upcoming project that demands for him to be training to this intensity,” the source added.