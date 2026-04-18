Actor Sidharth Venugopal succumbs to cancer, passes away at 41

Kishore Sathya, an accomplished actor himself, expressed his grief over the loss of another fellow actor. He said Siddharth was known in every household within the state. He acknowledged the tradition of the industry to support its members in their time of illness and thanked Seema for her dedication in taking care of Siddharth during those two years.

Born in Chalakudy, Thrissur, Siddharth had an affinity towards performing arts that developed within him when he was a college student actively involved in professional theatre. Initially joining the world of entertainment as a presenter, he later ventured into acting under the mentorship of producer Arun Ghosh. Siddharth finally became a well-known face in television by delivering remarkable performances in successful serials like Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam. As a matter of fact, he was referred to as Vinish at the beginning of his acting career but later changed to Siddharth Venugopal due to the popularity of one of his roles.

Siddharth left behind his mother and younger brother upon his demise. This was indeed a great loss for the creative community of Malayalam, considering how talented he was and how strong he had been despite facing health problems in his last few years.