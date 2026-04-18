Actor Sidharth Venugopal succumbs to cancer, passes away at 41

The Malayalam TV industry is mourning the sudden demise of Siddharth Venugopal, the actor who passed away at the young age of 41 years. Siddharth was a well-known television personality and succumbed to cancer after fighting the disease for two years.
His colleague and close friend Seema G Nair has announced the passing of the beloved actor through her social media platform. She expressed her grief about Siddharth’s demise in a tribute saying she had lost hope that he would make it since he “made his way into a painless world.” The two years of struggle have taken a toll on Seema, but she tried her best to revive him despite feeling mentally and physically drained.
Kishore Sathya, an accomplished actor himself, expressed his grief over the loss of another fellow actor. He said Siddharth was known in every household within the state. He acknowledged the tradition of the industry to support its members in their time of illness and thanked Seema for her dedication in taking care of Siddharth during those two years.
Born in Chalakudy, Thrissur, Siddharth had an affinity towards performing arts that developed within him when he was a college student actively involved in professional theatre. Initially joining the world of entertainment as a presenter, he later ventured into acting under the mentorship of producer Arun Ghosh. Siddharth finally became a well-known face in television by delivering remarkable performances in successful serials like Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam. As a matter of fact, he was referred to as Vinish at the beginning of his acting career but later changed to Siddharth Venugopal due to the popularity of one of his roles.
Siddharth left behind his mother and younger brother upon his demise. This was indeed a great loss for the creative community of Malayalam, considering how talented he was and how strong he had been despite facing health problems in his last few years.