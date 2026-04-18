Athiya Shetty pens romantic birthday note for husband KL Rahul

On his 34th birthday on Saturday, actress Athiya Shetty penned a mushy note for her cricketer husband KL Rahul, whom she tagged as “my person” and said that she loves him “so much”.

Happy birthday my person: Athiya Shetty wishes KL Rahul on his 34th birthday

Athiya took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures of their journey, starting from marriage to parenthood, and even some memorable moments like getting inked together.

“Happy birthday my person, love you so much,” Athiya wrote as the caption.

Rahul and Athiya first crossed paths in January 2019 through a mutual friend, and they immediately hit it off. Over the years, their bond grew stronger, leading to a relationship that flourished.

After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2023. Their wedding took place at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.