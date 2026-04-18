Celebs

Did Hansika Motwani take growth hormones at young age? Here’s what the actor says

During a recent interview, Hansika dismissed all accusations regarding the use of growth hormones in achieving her physical transition
Hansika Motwani breaks silence on rumours of taking growth hormones
Hansika Motwani
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Actor Hansika Motwani has now put an end to the long-speculated theories about her physical transition from a child artiste into a heroine. During a recent interview, Hansika dismissed all accusations regarding the use of growth hormones in achieving her physical transition.

Hansika Motwani breaks silence on rumours of taking growth hormones

The allegations, according to Hansika, were nothing but “rubbish”. The actor criticised the media for sensationalising her career instead of focusing on the facts. She said how much she feared injections in her life due to which she cried whenever she had to take one till the injection was completely dry.

Hansika Motwani breaks silence on rumours of taking growth hormones
Hansika Motwani X

Discussing the changing beauty standards across cultures, she mentioned how she owed her natural skin to her dermatologist mother. While earlier the industry would have needed women with a particular physique, things have changed now. She stated, “I think now people don’t body shame as much.”

Life after divorce

The discussion was also about her personal life after she separated from her businessman husband, Sohael Khaturiya. The couple, who tied the knot in the latter half of 2022, got divorced by mutual consent in March 2026. “It’s better to get off the train if you got onto a wrong train than suffer,” said Hansika, asserting that there are no second thoughts about getting out of the relationship.

As for the tough phase that she had been through in the past two years, Hansika gave credit to her therapy sessions and constant backing of her family members. She stressed that there is no need for her to clear her personal life in front of the media because she is in a very happy state right now. Focused on mental peace and career development, Hansika seems to be preparing herself for what lies ahead, like the show called Gully.

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Hansika Motwani breaks silence on rumours of taking growth hormones
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Hansika Motwani

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