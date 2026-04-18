Did Hansika Motwani take growth hormones at young age? Here’s what the actor says

Discussing the changing beauty standards across cultures, she mentioned how she owed her natural skin to her dermatologist mother. While earlier the industry would have needed women with a particular physique, things have changed now. She stated, “I think now people don’t body shame as much.”

Life after divorce

The discussion was also about her personal life after she separated from her businessman husband, Sohael Khaturiya. The couple, who tied the knot in the latter half of 2022, got divorced by mutual consent in March 2026. “It’s better to get off the train if you got onto a wrong train than suffer,” said Hansika, asserting that there are no second thoughts about getting out of the relationship.

As for the tough phase that she had been through in the past two years, Hansika gave credit to her therapy sessions and constant backing of her family members. She stressed that there is no need for her to clear her personal life in front of the media because she is in a very happy state right now. Focused on mental peace and career development, Hansika seems to be preparing herself for what lies ahead, like the show called Gully.