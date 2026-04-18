Catch Sufi Ke Sultan Salman-Zaman at NMACC Mumbai this Sunday

The electrifying musician duo and brothers Salman Khan Niazi and Zaman Khan, hailed as Sufi Ke Sultan, will bring their signature fusion of Sufi Rock and contemporary Qawwali to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai on April 19. The eagerly awaited performance will showcase their high-energy live sound to a global audience.

What Salman Khan Niazi and Zaman Khan have to say on their show?

Salman says, "We’re super duper excited for the show , the whole team is working very hard to put up a show that is an experience of a lifetime for everyone."

"We plan to perform all our songs that have been trending all over the social media. Right from our versions of Sanson Ki Mala, Jalsa, Saadgi, Tajdar-E-Haram to our originals like Ab Naa Jaa and Jhoom Jhoom. We also plan to give a small tribute to Asha Ji with couple of her songs too. So there’s gonna be something for everyone," added Zaman.