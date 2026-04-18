Catch Sufi Ke Sultan Salman-Zaman at NMACC Mumbai this Sunday

The electrifying musician duo and brothers Salman Khan Niazi and Zaman Khan, hailed as Sufi Ke Sultan, will bring their signature fusion of Sufi Rock and contemporary Qawwali to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai on April 19. The eagerly awaited performance will showcase their high-energy live sound to a global audience.
Salman says, "We’re super duper excited for the show , the whole team is working very hard to put up a show that is an experience of a lifetime for everyone."
"We plan to perform all our songs that have been trending all over the social media. Right from our versions of Sanson Ki Mala, Jalsa, Saadgi, Tajdar-E-Haram to our originals like Ab Naa Jaa and Jhoom Jhoom. We also plan to give a small tribute to Asha Ji with couple of her songs too. So there’s gonna be something for everyone," added Zaman.
Salman-Zaman fuse the intensity of Sufi poetry, classical training, and rock-driven arrangements into a vibrant live set where tradition and contemporary soundscapes meet. Audiences can expect soulful covers, original compositions, and creative reinterpretations that evoke deep emotion while preserving cultural roots.
With The Salman-Zaman Show, the brothers aim to bring people together through authentic, heartfelt music. Their upcoming projects include new original songs and collaborations that promise to surprise and inspire fans worldwide.
Hailing from the celebrated Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, the musician duo blend the discipline of Indian classical music with the raw energy of New Age Sufi Rock and contemporary Qawwali, crafting a sound that is distinctly their own. They are also the creative force behind hit independent tracks Jhoom Jhoom, Dil Banjara, and Le Chalo, the original soundtrack of Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar for Disney+ Hotstar, earning them a wide following across India and international stages.
The concert comes as the duo launches their latest musical venture, The Salman-Zaman Show — a YouTube/web series where they share soulful compositions, their creative journey, heartfelt performances, and a classy pinch of Urdu poetry. Since its debut, the show has received immense appreciation, with four episodes released and more on the way.
What: Salman-Zaman Live – Sufi Ke Sultan
Where: The Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai
When: Sunday, April 19, 7 pm onwards